The Russian invaders don't stop offensive actions in the east of Ukraine, trying to establish complete control over Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“russian enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and block Ukraine's maritime communications in the northwestern part of the Black Sea,” the General Staff reports.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, carried out assault operations in the direction of Pasika - Bohorodychne, had no success, retreated to previously occupied positions. They fired several artillery and mortar shells at the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dovhenke, and Vernopillia.

The occupiers waged active hostilities in the Sievierodonetsk, Bakhmut and Kurakhove areas. The main goal of the enemy is to surround Ukrainian troops in the areas of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk and to block the main logistics routes.

The enemy is actively using aircraft, forces and means of missile forces and artillery, electronic warfare. In order to make regular attempts to force the Siverskyi Donets River in certain areas, it replenishes ammunition and fuel and oil.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy fires along the line of contact with mortars, artillery, rocket-propelled grenades, army and operational-tactical aircraft to deplete Ukrainian personnel and destroy fortifications.

In the Lyman direction, some Russian units were withdrawn from the settlement of Lyman.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, in order to support the actions of ground forces, the enemy continues to fire on Ukrainian troops with the use of artillery and jet artillery. The enemy struck an air strike by operational and tactical aircraft in the area of ​​the village of Ustynivka. It is trying to gain a foothold on the northeastern outskirts of the city of Sievierodonetsk, conducting assault operations in the direction of the city center.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy prepared for assault operations, fired mortars, artillery shells, and multiple rocket launchers in the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Dolomytne, and New York. They inflicted an air strike by operational and tactical aircraft in the areas of Berestove and Pokrovske. They fired four missiles at the settlements of Verkhniokamianske, Vrubivka and Soledar.

In the Avdiivka and Kurakhove areas, the enemy fired intensively at the positions of Ukrainian troops, inflicting air strikes with operational-tactical planes and helicopters of army aircraft.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy focuses its efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers and their engineering equipment.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the occupiers fired at Ukrainian troops with mortars, jet and barrel artillery in the areas of Trudoliubivka, Mala Shesternia, Dobrianka, Kniazivka, Tokareve, Shyroke, Pervomaiske, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarevo, Novohryhoriivske, Tavrykivske, Posad-Pokrovske.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on maintaining its occupied positions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers used barrel and jet artillery to fire. They conducted air reconnaissance. In addition, they launched an air strike on the village of Prudianka.

In the Mykolaiv direction, the aggressors carry out movement of reserves for restoration of the lost positions in areas of the settlements Andriivka, Bilohorka and Bila Krynytsia. In the area of ​​Stara Bohdanovka, the enemy used a strike UAV.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy continues to hold units of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District and airborne troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other threatening areas.

The aggressor continued shelling the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In order to clarify the position of our troops, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance using UAVs.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions there are no significant changes.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation continue to perform tasks to isolate the combat area. The enemy is also blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine don't allow the Russian invaders to gain a foothold in the area of Lyman.

Since the beginning of full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine the invaders lost about 30,150 soldiers.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out counterattack in the Kherson direction, probably, using aviation.