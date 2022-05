The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, does not exclude that Russia may resort to gas blackmail in Europe.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It cannot be ruled out that Russia, in addition to the food crisis, will begin gas blackmail of Europe with the onset of cold weather," Yermak wrote.

He noted that such risks must be understood, given that now the Kremlin wants to exchange the unblocking of Ukrainian ports for the lifting of sanctions.

According to Yermak, Europe must demonstrate strength and unity in order to resist blackmail.

In this regard, he advised Europe to support Ukraine economically, introduce duties and embargoes on Russian oil, impose sanctions against the Russian banking system, introduce secondary sanctions against the Russian Federation, and help Ukraine with the weapons that our fighters need at the front today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine expects a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with decisions on the provision of heavy weapons and an embargo on the supply of oil and gas from Russia.