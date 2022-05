Germany has announced financial support for Ukraine.

According to European Pravda, German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen wrote about this on Twitter.

"I discussed with Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko the current state of the financial sector and the provision of grant (EUR 1 billion) assistance to Ukraine from Germany," she wrote..

Recall that the German government has reduced military support for Ukraine to a minimum over the past nine weeks. In particular, Germany has not even supplied any worthy light weapons since the end of March.

From March 30 to May 26, Ukraine received only two deliveries of weapons from the Federal Government. Both contained only small devices. In mid-May, Germany sent 3,000 anti-tank mines and another 1,600 special directed anti-tank mines.

Another delivery from the Federal Government arrived in Ukraine a month earlier. It contained only machine gun parts, "lighters," detonation cords, radio stations, hand grenades, explosive charges and mines.

At the same time, German Federal Minister of Economy and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck rejected accusations that Germany is very reluctant to help Ukraine.

He said that Berlin "cannot fulfill all the wishes" of Ukraine.