Over the past two months, Germany has sent only two batches of weapons to Ukraine, which contained only small devices. Much of what the Federal Government promised to deliver was never brought in.

Welt reports this.

"Since the end of March, Germany has also delivered almost no light weapons worthy of mention. Between March 30 and May 26, only two consignments of weapons from the Federal Government arrived in Ukraine. Both contained only small devices. According to the list, in mid-May, Germany sent 3,000 anti-tank mines and another 1,600 specialized anti-tank mines of directional action," the edition writes.

The edition mentions another military supply, which was in April. At that time, they sent spare parts for machine guns, "lighters," detonating cords, radios, hand grenades, explosive charges and mines.

According to Ukraine’s data, the last delivery of anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons took place on March 25, more than two months ago. It included 2,000 Panzerfaust missiles and 1,500 Strela anti-aircraft missiles.

At the end of April, the German government announced the supply of 30 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. But the first batch will arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of July, because the Ukrainian tankers who will ride them still need to be taught.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi turned to Western partners and recalled that the supply of weapons to Ukraine cannot be delayed, because the life of people defending the world from the invaders depends on this.