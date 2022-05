A cargo ship of the Russian Federation, onto which Ukrainian metal will be loaded, has entered the seaport of Mariupol without hiding.

The adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on Telegram.

According to him, a ship of the Slavutich class has entered the port. It is assigned to the port in Rostov-on-Don. For the second day, rolled steel, which belongs to Ukraine, is being loaded onto it. The mayor's adviser suggests that the Russian ship will again go to Rostov-on-Don.

"Another fact of the official looting of Russia as a state. No one is even hiding," Andriushchenko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders are trying to resume the work of the Mariupol seaport.

According to the director of the Mariupol seaport, the invaders can steal USD 170 million worth of metal from there.

Later it turned out that the Russians began to export grain from the territory of the Mariupol seaport. And satellite images showed that in addition to grain, metal is loaded onto ships. The ships moved to the shore, where they usually ship products. These were ships under the flags of other countries, but what kind of crew was on them is unknown.