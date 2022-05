AFU Report On Destruction Of Russian Defense Ministry Press Service Employee Ivanov

The Strategic Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced the destruction of Vladimir Ivanov, an employee of the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The command said this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Meet another denazified Russian occupier: Colonel Vladimir Ivanov, an employee of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Moscovia," the message says.

The Strategic Command does not specify the circumstances of Ivanov's death.

There is also no information on when he was killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated Russian paratrooper squadron commander Aleksandr Vygulyar.

The aviation of the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed a platoon stronghold and a command and observation post of the Russian invaders.

The occupiers stopped accepting civilians in Crimean hospitals to make room for their wounded military.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine again attacked the airfield in Chornobaivka. A front point of the Russians was destroyed.

The Ukrainian military destroyed the commander of the 8th combined arms army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Andrei Mordvichev.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the Russian Major General Andrei Kolesnikov.