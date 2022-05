Russia's attempt to ease sanctions highlights their effectiveness. This is stated in the review of the British Ministry of Defense.

The British Defense Ministry recalled that on May 25, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said that Russia was ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for ships transporting food through the Black Sea in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. The minister also asked Ukraine to clear the territory around the Odesa port in order to allow the passage of ships.

"Rudenko's request for Ukraine to de-mine follows a core tenet of modern Russian messaging strategy: introducing alternative narratives, however unconvincing, to complicate audiences’ understanding," the review said.

As noted, in this case, Ukraine deployed maritime mines only due to the continuing high threat of Russian landing attacks from the Black Sea.

"Russia has demonstrated that is it prepared to leverage global food security for its own political aim and then present itself as the reasonable actor and blame the West for any failure. Russia's attempt to achieve a reduction in the severity of international sanctions also highlights the stresses sanctions are placing on the regime," the review said.

We will remind, earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on African countries to demand from the West the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions in the field of fertilizers and food.

On April 12, former Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin predicted the largest decline in the Russian economy during the country's independence.