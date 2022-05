In the Donetsk direction, Russians more often began to use aviation. Also, the invaders use missile forces and artillery.

This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“russian enemy is conducting offensive operations in the Donetsk direction. Actively uses the forces and means of missile forces and artillery and electronic warfare. Increased the intensity of operational-tactical and army aviation,” the General Staff said in the statement.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russians did not conduct active hostilities, conducted intensive reconnaissance. The main efforts were focused on maintaining the occupied positions and creating conditions for the resumption of the offensive. They are replenishing losses and inventories.

The enemy carried out artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Husarivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Bohorodychne, Sviatohirsk and others. It continued to launch air strikes in the Dovhenke area by the army aviation forces.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders are strengthening their group. They used assault aircraft near the village of Dibrova, are trying to gain a foothold in the area of the city of Lyman.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy carried out assault operations in the area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, the fighting continues. In the area of the settlement of Bobrove it suffered losses and retreated to previously occupied positions. Assault aircraft launched air strikes in the Ustynivka area.

Also, the invaders are trying to improve the tactical position in the Bakhmut direction.

With the support of mortar and artillery fire, the enemy carried out offensive and assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vasylivka, Komyshuvakha and Myronivka. They were unsuccessful, suffered losses, and retreated. With the forces of army aviation, the enemy launched air strikes near Yakovlivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kamianka and Vesele, but was unsuccessful.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that street fighting in Mariupol cost the Russians nearly 6,000 killed.

Meanwhile, the invaders want to surround the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Sievierodonetsk.