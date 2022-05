The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the Russian invaders to gain a foothold in the Lyman area.

This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders are strengthening the group.

They used assault aircraft near the village of Dibrova, are trying to gain a foothold in the area of the city of Lyman.

“In the Sievierodonetsk direction, with the support of artillery, it carried out assault operations in the area of ​​the city of Sievierodonetsk, the fighting continues. In the area of ​​the settlement of Bobrove the enemy suffered losses and retreated to previously occupied positions. Assault aircraft launched air strikes in the Ustynivka area,” it was reported.

Also, the invaders are trying to improve the tactical position in the Bakhmut direction.

With the support of mortar and artillery fire, the enemy carried out offensive and assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vasylivka, Komyshuvakha and Myronivka. They were unsuccessful, suffered losses, and retreated.

With the forces of army aviation, the enemy launched air strikes near Yakovlivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kamianka and Vesele, but was unsuccessful.

On the Kurakhove, Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, they did not carry out active offensive actions, fired at civil infrastructure along the collision line.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy suffered losses as a result of offensive actions of Ukrainian units and took up defense on unfavorable lines in the area of the village of Kostromka.

They are taking measures to restore lost positions by transferring reserves to threatening areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the administrative border of Kherson region went on the offensive, forcing Russian troops to retreat with losses and take positions unfavorable for defense.