Russian troops about an hour ago launched several missile attacks on the Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, an industrial enterprise was almost completely destroyed.

The head of the military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the missiles launched by the Russians hit the territory of one of the industrial enterprises of the Kryvyi Rih industrial zone.

"The plant is practically destroyed. Explosions are heard. Rescue units are involved in eliminating the consequences of the fire," Vilkul wrote.

We will remind, earlier we wrote that during the air raid in Kryvyi Rih there were several explosions.

The head of the military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that the strikes fell on the industrial zone near the exit from the city.

We also reported that on May 25, Russian troops launched three missile strikes on Oleksandr Vilkul. Missiles of Russians hit one of the industrial enterprises of the city.

Besides, in early April, several Russian missiles hit Kryvyi Rih.