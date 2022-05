AFU Go On Offensive On Border Of Kherson Region, Russians Retreat To Unfavorable Positions - General Staff

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near the administrative border of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions went on the offensive, forcing the invaders to retreat with losses and take unfavorable positions for defense.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“As a result of offensive actions of units of the Defense Forces, russian enemy suffered losses and occupied the defense on unfavorable borders near Andriyivka, Lozove and Bilohorka, in Kherson oblast. The fighting continues,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the troops of the invaders in the region fired at civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Osokorivka, Blahodatne, Posad-Pokrovske, Prybuhske, Novovorontsovka and Novoaleksandrovka

These villages are located near the administrative border between Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

It is also reported that Russian troops continue to increase the air defense system in this region, in particular, with the help of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems.

We will remind, yesterday, May 27, the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said in an interview with Russian journalist Mark Feigin that the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a successful counterattack in Kherson region.

It was also reported that yesterday in Kherson region, a MiG-29 fighter of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-35 fighter, which was trying to catch up with a group of Ukrainian attack aircraft that had previously attacked the positions of the invaders.

Besides, on Thursday, May 26, the Ukrainian military repelled the attack of the invaders on Tavriisk, Kherson region.