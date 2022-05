In the Donbas, units of the Russian occupation forces and the so-called "LDPR" are conducting active hostilities in almost all directions. The main goal of the invaders is to encircle the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

This was announced in the evening operational update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“In the Donetsk direction, russian aggressor is conducting active hostilities in the Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, Bakhmut, Kurakhiv and Avdiivka directions. The main goal is to surround our troops in the areas of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk and reach the administrative border of Luhansk region,” it was reported.

So, in the Lyman direction, Russian enemy units are consolidated on the captured frontiers in the settlement of Lyman. Assault aircraft struck three airstrikes near the village of Dibrova.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, led the offensive in the direction of Borivske (5 kilometers southeast of Severodonetsk), suffered losses, retreated to previously occupied positions.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders are trying unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Komyshuvakha and Novoluhanske. Fighting continues.

And in the Kurakhove direction, the enemy waged a counter-battery struggle with artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also, the enemy carried out a fire defeat of the positions of the Ukrainian military.

We will remind, on Friday, May 27, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai announced said that the invaders had not yet managed to surround Sievierodonetsk, but there was a possibility of the Ukrainian military leaving so as not to be surrounded.

We also reported that Russian troops in Lyman, Donetsk region, continued to try to finally oust Ukrainian forces holding a small part of the city.

And today the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the offensive of the Ukrainian military in Kherson region, as a result of which the Russian troops had to retreat to disadvantageous defense lines.