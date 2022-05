Poroshenko Not Allowed To Travel Abroad For Second Time

Verkhovna Rada Member from the European Solidarity party Viktoria Siumar said that employees of the State Border Guard Service for the second time refused the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to cross the state border.

The MP wrote about this on her Facebook page.

"This time, today, the QR code was read, the business trip is valid, Stefanchuk (Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of Parliament - ed.) confirmed, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly has begun work. But border guards now say that he "did not provide all the documents,” Siumar said.

According to Siumar, the State Border Guard Service employees did not explain to the former president what kind of documents he did not provide in order to obtain permission to cross the border.

The Ukrainian Pravda edition writes, citing its own sources in law enforcement agencies, that Poroshenko was indeed not released abroad.

We will remind, on Friday, May 27, border guards refused to allow the fifth president Petro Poroshenko, who was supposed to take part in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Vilnius, to travel abroad.

Poroshenko said that despite the order signed by the head of parliament on a business trip of the Verkhovna Rada delegation to Vilnius, the former head of state was not allowed to leave Ukraine.

Earlier today we wrote that former president Petro Poroshenko had his passports to travel abroad returned, which he had previously handed over to the Migration Service.

We also reported that on May 23, Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk, who had been detained by the SSU on suspicion of high treason, testified against Poroshenko.