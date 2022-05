Harpoon Missiles Transferred To Ukraine Will Be Enough To Sink Entire Russian Black Sea Fleet - Bratchuk

The speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk said that the Harpoon anti-ship missiles transferred to Ukraine would be enough to destroy all the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

He cited data from the assessment of American experts, according to which 5 Harpoon missiles are needed to destroy an aircraft carrier, 4 missiles are needed to disable a cruiser, and 2 missiles are needed to neutralize a destroyer.

At the same time, one Harpoon missile is enough to sink a small ship or boat.

"Now we have been given so many Harpoons that we can sink the entire Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. Why not?" Bratchuk wrote.

Recall, on May 23, the Danish authorities agreed to transfer Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Ukraine. In addition, the Ukrainian military will receive launchers for these missiles.

And today, May 28, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine received Harpoon missiles and M109 self-propelled artillery guns.

We also reported that on April 13, the Ukrainian military damaged the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, the Moskva missile cruiser, which sank the next day in the Black Sea.

And at the end of March, the Ukrainian military attacked the port of occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which they destroyed the large landing ship Saratov and damaged two more Russian ships.