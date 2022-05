Former President Petro Poroshenko’s passports for travelling abroad, which he had previously handed over to the Migration Service, were returned to him.

A law enforcement source reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"His passports were returned to him," he said.

According to the interlocutor, Poroshenko’s diplomatic passport was also returned to him.

The source did not say when exactly the ex-president got the documents back.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko's defense refused to say whether the Migration Service had returned the passports for travelling abroad to him.

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that Poroshenko handed over 4 passports for travelling abroad and a diplomatic passport

On May 23, Rada Member Medvedchuk testified against Poroshenko.

On May 25, Poroshenko reacted to the testimony of Viktor Medvedchuk against him by the fact that now there will be no sensations or news about this from the politician.

On May 1, the director of the State Bureau of Investigation Oleksii Sukhachov said that former President Petro Poroshenko cannot travel abroad, despite the expiration of restrictions on his case.