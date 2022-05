AFU Show Work Of French Caesar Self-Propelled Howitzer At Forefront

Ukrainian artillery soldiers of the United Forces Group have well mastered French Caesar self-propelled howitzers installed on wheeled chassis and are effectively destroying the Russian invaders. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Three combat crews from a separate artillery brigade Zaporozhian Sich inflicted a fire defeat on the enemy with 155 mm shells.

