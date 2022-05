President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the strengthening of defense support, the intensification of work on security guarantees and the supply of fuel.

The President wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency said.

"As part of the regular dialogue, I had another telephone conversation with Boris Johnson. We talked about strengthening defense support for Ukraine, intensifying work on security guarantees, supplying fuel to Ukraine," he wrote.

Zelenskyy also noted that the parties "must jointly prevent the food crisis and unblock the ports of Ukraine."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Johnson proposed Zelenskyy to create a new international alliance, which will become an alternative to the European Union.

Johnson disagrees that Ukraine should focus on reaching a peace deal with Russia that could see the country cede some of the occupied territories. During this interview, it was not the first time that the British Prime Minister compared the Russian president with a crocodile.