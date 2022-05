Ukraine calls on Germany to stop or limit the operation of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to the maximum.

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On May 27, 2022, the GTS Operator of Ukraine and the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company appealed to the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) with a proposal to revise the decision of May 20, 2020 on the derogation (partial abolition of the provisions of the law) used for gas transportation by Nord Stream 1, and assessing the safety of gas supply to Europe by the specified Russian gas pipeline. As reported in the appeal, exceptions to the provisions of German law were provided to the operator of Nord Stream 1 on the basis of assumptions that the gas pipeline will contribute to strengthening the security of gas supplies to Europe, the principles of market competition and energy solidarity," it says.

According to the report, significant changes in circumstances since the decision on derogation is sufficient legal basis for BNetzA to reconsider the decision.

Among the factors that give grounds for revising the decision, the GTS Operator of Ukraine and Naftogaz noted: the gas crisis in Europe in the fall of 2021 as a result of the policy of Gazprom (Russia) to deliberately restrict gas supplies; Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of March 31, 2022 demanding European gas buyers to pay for gas from Russia in rubles, contrary to the current gas supply agreements; stopping gas supply to Bulgaria, Poland, Finland.

Also among such factors is the occupation by the armed groups controlled by the Russian Federation of the Novopskov gas compressor station, located near the point of communication between Russia and Ukraine, Sokranovka, and interference in the technological processes of the compressor station.

"Taking into account the facts set out by the GTS Operator of Ukraine and Naftogaz in circulation, the exceptions to the provisions of the legislation of the Federal Republic of Germany provided to Nord Stream 1 should be canceled. Accordingly, the use of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline should be completely discontinued or, as an alternative solution, limited as much as BNetzA considers necessary. The volumes that are now transported through Nord Stream 1 can be directed to other gas pipelines, in particular to the Ukrainian route, which has the appropriate free capacity," the message says.

According to the legislation, the relevant German authorities will decide on the appeal of the GTS Operator of Ukraine and Naftogaz within the next three months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, Ukraine lost the possibility of gas transit through the Sokranovka gas metering station due to force majeure.

At the same time, Gazprom does not use paid and reserved capacities for gas transit through the Sudzha gas metering station.