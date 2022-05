The commander of the defense forces, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, said that the situation in the areas of tasks remains difficult, but is fully controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense reports.

So, Naiev noted that the enemy is building up forces in the Donbas every day.

"In Donetsk and especially in Luhansk regions, the enemy daily and every night accumulates forces and means to carry out tasks to enter certain areas with subsequent attempts to surround Ukrainian troops. The military command takes comprehensive measures to adequately respond to the indicated intentions of the enemy. Our defenders, at the cost of their own lives and health, restrain enemy offensives and do everything necessary to keep sections of the front, where the enemy continues to accumulate additional forces and means," Naiev said.

Naiev also said that in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are strengthening their defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, May 27, in the Donbas, the Ukrainian military repulsed eight attacks by the Russian invaders.

Meanwhile, in Sievierodonetsk, the Ukrainian military pushed the invaders to previous positions.