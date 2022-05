The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden approved the sending of long-range multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine.

This was reported by The New York Times, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Biden administration has approved sending long-range multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, a significant transfer that could hugely aid Ukraine’s defense of its territory in the Donbas region, U.S. officials said on Friday,” it was said.

It is noted that according to the official on condition of anonymity, the transfer is likely to be announced next week.

The weapons will include mobile rocket launchers that can shoot much farther than the launchers Ukraine is using now.

“Although officials have not provided details on exactly which types of rockets the United States will provide, the one used most often by the Pentagon is the M31 GMLRS, for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System — a satellite-guided precision weapon that carries roughly the same amount of explosives as a 500-pound, air-dropped bomb,” the edition reported.

The U.S. also plans to include High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or Himars, multiple-rocket launchers that move on wheeled truck chassis, in the next weapons package for Ukraine, the officials said.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby refused to confirm that a decision had been made to supply launchers.

At that, on Friday, May 27, after a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced a breakthrough in his Twitter post.

"Heavy weaponry is at the top of our agenda and more is on the way," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to wipe out the culture and identity of the Ukrainian people.