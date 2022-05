Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine received M109 self-propelled guns and Harpoon missiles.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am glad to announce the news - the 155mm artillery fleet is being replenished. Ukraine has already M109 received self-propelled guns of one of the modifications. This is a very high-quality equipment," he wrote.

According to the minister, the supply of weapons was the result of cooperation between several countries.

"I also want to inform that the coastal defense of our state will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles - they will be used by prepared Ukrainian teams. I am sure that the combat brotherhood of Harpoons and our Neptuns will help release and make our Black Sea safe again, including reliably protect our Odesa," Reznikov said.

The minister stressed that the provision of missiles was also the result of cooperation between several states - Ukraine received Harpoon from Danish partners with the participation of British colleagues.

Also, among the latest receipts, he noted more than 100 American UAVs of various types.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will take part in the meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Ukraine will receive the first Gepard anti-aircraft guns from Germany in July.