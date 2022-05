The Ukrainian military pushed the Russian invaders to their previous positions during the battles for Sievierodonetsk.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, Haidai said that the enemy was pushed back to previously held positions.

"We managed to push the Russians to previously occupied positions, another bridge between Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk was damaged. But travel between cities remains. The Russians had significant losses and were forced to withdraw in the area of ​ ​ Sievierodonetsk, Toshkivka and Oskolonivka. However, they do not abandon attempts to go to the rear of our troops and disrupt the logistics of Luhansk region," Haidai wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, May 27, in the Donbas, the Ukrainian military repulsed eight attacks by the Russian invaders.

As of the morning of 94th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian invaders continue to carry out covert mobilization, and reservists are being trained on the territory of the Voronezh region. Also, the enemy continues to remove from storage outdated weapons and military equipment from centers for ensuring mobilization deployment.