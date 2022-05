As of the morning of 94th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian invaders continue to carry out covert mobilization, and reservists are being trained on the territory of the Voronezh region. Also, the enemy continues to remove from storage outdated weapons and military equipment from centers for ensuring mobilization deployment. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, the General Staff told about the situation on the fronts. In the Volyn and Polissia directions, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the defence of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Also, the training of reserve officers for the needs of manning units of the air force and air defense troops in educational institutions of Belarus continues.

The division of the Iskander-M mobile short range ballistic missile systems was moved to the area of ​ ​ the village of Luninets, Brest region. The threat of strikes on infrastructure facilities and units of the Defense Forces from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy is taking measures to strengthen cover for a section of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. There were no significant changes in the activities of enemy units.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy is shelling units of our troops to prevent their further advance in the direction of the state border of Ukraine to the north and northeast of the city of Kharkiv. It takes measures to provide logistics and replenish losses.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not carry out active offensive actions. It fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Prudianka, Ruski Tyshky, Kutuzivka, Varvarivka, Petrivka, Mykhailivka, Korobochkyne and others. It carried out remote mining of the area in the likely directions of action of the Defense Forces.

In the Sloviansk direction, the invaders carried out enhanced reconnaissance. The main efforts are focused on retaining occupied positions, replenishing losses and stocks, as well as creating conditions for the resumption of the offensive.

The Russians carried out artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Studenok, Sviatohirsk, Bohorodychne, Karnaukhivka and Vernopillia. Army aviation forces continued to launch airstrikes in the area of ​ ​ the village of Dovhenke.

With the support of artillery, the enemy tried to develop offensive operations in the area of ​ ​ the village of Pasika, but withdrew due to the fact that it was not successful.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy conducts active offensive actions. It continues the fire defeat of Ukrainian units along the contact line, launches missile strikes. It increased the intensity of the actions of operational-tactical and army aviation.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders continue shelling from mortars and multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of the settlements of Ozerne and Dubrava. Near the latter, air strikes were carried out. The enemy is trying to gain a foothold in the area of ​ ​ the city of Lyman.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Sievierodonetsk, Oskolonivka, Toshkivka, but suffered losses and retreated to previously occupied positions.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy used artillery for civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Druha, Vesele, Avdiivka, Pisky and Krasnohorivka. It launched air strikes on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Yakovlivka, Avdiivka, Vesele and Kamianka.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders did not carry out active offensive actions, deployed rocket and barrel artillery at firing positions, fired at the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure near Mariinka, Myslyvske and Pavlivka.

In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Poltavka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Kamianske and others. Enemy army aircraft operated near Olhivske.

As a result of the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the enemy suffered significant losses and retreated in the areas of the settlements of Novopil and Novodarivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 27, the Ukrainian military in the east liquidated 60 Russian invaders, and also destroyed 1 artillery system, 1 infantry fighting vehicle and 1 armored combat vehicle.

Also on May 27, Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed the Russian Ka-52 Alligator combat helicopter.