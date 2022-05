Former President Petro Poroshenko was not allowed to leave Ukraine to go to the meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Iryna Herashchenko, co-chairman of the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada, announced this on her Telegram channel on Friday, May 27.

"Despite the official order signed by the head of the Verkhovna Rada on the trip of the delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, a member of this delegation Petro Poroshenko is not allowed to Vilnius. This is a political order that looks just disgusting," Herashchenko wrote.

A little earlier, photos of Poroshenko at the border appeared on Telegram channels.

Herashchenko wrote that Poroshenko is in the official delegation of the Verkhovna Rada, and the border guards at the crossing point of Rava Ruska "said some nonsense about a fake or canceled order," although everyone else is let out from the country without any problems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 23, Rada member Viktor Medvedchuk testified against Poroshenko.

On May 25, Poroshenko reacted to the testimony of Viktor Medvedchuk against him by the fact that now there will be no sensations or news about this from the politician.

On May 1, the director of the State Bureau of Investigation Oleksii Sukhachov said that former President Petro Poroshenko cannot travel abroad, despite the expiration of restrictions on his case.