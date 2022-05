Biden Says Putin Trying To "Wipe Out" Ukrainian Culture And Identity

President of the United States Joe Biden has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of “trying to wipe out the culture and identity of the Ukrainian people.” He stated this in a speech to the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduating class, The Washington Post reports on Friday, May 27.

Biden praised the power of global cooperation to counter Russian aggression, adding that Putin had “NATO-ized all of Europe” by prompting Sweden and Finland to seek membership in the defense alliance. The U.S. President condemned Russia's attacks on schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, saying Putin was trying to "wipe out" Ukrainian culture and identity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 12, U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a dictator, and the war he unleashed in Ukraine genocide.

On May 10, the Lithuanian Seimas recognized the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine as genocide.

On May 11, the Czech parliament recognized the crimes of the Russian army as genocide of the Ukrainian people.