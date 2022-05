The Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a counterattack in the Kherson direction, probably using aviation. The adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych announced this on the air of Feigin.Live on YouTube on Friday, May 27.

Arestovych said that the actions of the Ukrainian army were similar to an attempt to cut the Russian right-bank group in half. According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, the consequence of this counterattack, if it continues, may be the cutting off of the group of invaders near Kryvyi Rih from the Kherson group.

According to Arestovych, the invaders were very scared, because this is one of the communication nodes in the center of defense, and also it was an attempt to cut off the northern group.

Also, the adviser to the head of the President's Office explained that in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian troops used aviation support, which could mean an offensive. He suggested that this is why the Russian Su-35 was shot down over Kherson by an Armed Forces attack aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 27, the Ukrainian military in the east liquidated 60 Russian invaders, and also destroyed 1 artillery system, 1 infantry fighting vehicle and 1 armored fighting vehicle.

Also on May 27, Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed the Russian Ka-52 Alligator combat helicopter.

At the same time, the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, is under the control of the Ukrainian army, except for the outskirts.