A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter in the sky over Kherson region on Friday, May 27.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, May 27, at about 2 p.m., a MiG-29 fighter of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the skies of Kherson region shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter, which was hunting for Ukrainian assault aircraft," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders have already lost 29,750 their troops. Over the past day, the Russian military suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiivka direction.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian military is trying to restrain the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv direction.

Also, since the beginning of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, 23 settlements have been liberated from the invaders. The Russians intensified shelling of Ukrainian positions in order to contain their progress towards the border.

Ukrainian defenders are ousting Russian occupiers in Kharkiv region, but about 25% of the territory is still occupied.