Sievierodonetsk Not Surrounded, Russians Will Not Be Able To Capture Luhansk Region In Coming Days - Haidai

The city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, is under the control of the Ukrainian army, except for the outskirts. The Russian invaders will not be able to capture Luhansk region in the coming days, but there is a possibility of the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine so as not to be surrounded. The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai announced on his Telegram channel on Friday, May 27.

Haidai said that the invaders are erasing Sievierodonetsk from the face of the earth with incessant shelling, but the regional center is not cut off, the fighting continues in the vicinity of the city, and the Russians entered the area of ​ ​ the Mir Hotel and the bus station.

"The Russians will not be able to capture Luhansk region in the coming days, as analysts predict, we will have enough strength and means to hold the defense. However, it is possible that in order not to be surrounded, we will have to move away," said the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

The Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway is completely shot through and dangerous for movement, but so far it is possible to evacuate and import humanitarian aid along it. The residents who remained in Luhansk region are constantly in shelters due to the density of shelling, Haidai said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, Haidai said that Russian troops and militants of the so-called "LDPR" tried to break into Sievierodonetsk.

Haidai also said that the Russian invaders are holding the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway under targeted shelling.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to fight for the Lyman of Donetsk region, which is mostly under the control of the invaders. On May 26, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, reported that, according to unverified data, the Russians forced the Armed Forces of Ukraine out of the city.