Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov will take part in the NATO meeting at the level of heads of defense departments, which will be held June 15-16 in Brussels. This is stated in the message of the Alliance, European Pravda reports.

The Ministers of Defense of Ukraine, Georgia, Finland, Sweden and representatives of the European Union will take part in a working dinner on June 15. It will be closed to the media.

The Alliance promises to unveil a more detailed program of events closer to the day of the meeting of defense ministers.

On the same day, the third meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine, organized by the United States, will be held at NATO headquarters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States said that Ukraine could "bypass" the MAP on the way to NATO, like Finland and Sweden.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine is able to win the war against Russian aggression.

42% of respondents polled by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) agree to refuse to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in exchange for security guarantees, 39% insist on joining the Alliance.