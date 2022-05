Units of Russian troops and militants of the so-called "LDPR" continue offensive operations in the settlement of Lyman, Donetsk region. Most of the city is under the control of the occupiers.

This is stated in the evening operational updateof the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“In the Lyman direction, russian enemy is trying to drive our units out of the Lyman settlement and develop an offensive on Slovyansk," it was reported.

It is noted that during the day the Russians fired at the settlements of Ozerne and Dibrova, which are located southeast of Lyman, from mortars and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Besides, the invaders launched an air strike on Siversk.

As we earlier reported, yesterday, May 26, the adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that according to unverified data, the Ukrainian military was knocked out of Lyman and the city came under the control of the Russians.

However, this morning the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said that a small part of Lyman continues to remain under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After failing in north of Ukraine and retreating from the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions, Russian forces concentrated all their forces in the east of the country to "liberate" the so-called "DPR" and "LPR," which Russia recognized shortly before the invasion.