The view of the Lujiazui area of Pudong, east China's Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/DingTing.

The view of the Lujiazui area of Pudong, east China's Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/DingTing.

China's external portfolio investment assets, excluding reserve assets, amounted to $979.7 bln by the end of 2021, according to the country's foreign exchange regulator, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Of the total, $648.4 bln was in equity investments and $331.3 bln was in bond investments, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

Non-bank financial institutions held 390.4 billion dollars of external portfolio investment assets, accounting for 40% of the total. Banks held $238.1 bln, or 24% of the total.

The non-financial sector held $351.2 bln of such assets, accounting for 36% of the country's total, SAFE said.

The top five recipients of Chinese investments were China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the United States, the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom, according to SAFE.