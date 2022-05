In the internal political block of the presidential administration of the Russian Federation, there once again hope arose that Moscow could "bring the war in Ukraine to victory" in a few months. This is reported by Meduza with reference to two sources close to the Kremlin, and one interlocutor directly in the presidential administration.

The publication writes that the Kremlin at the end of May 2022 put the capture of the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions by Russian troops as the “minimum program”, now about 5% of the territory of Luhansk region and a little more than 40% of Donetsk region remain under the control of Ukraine. The "maximum program" for the Russian Federation is still taking control of Kyiv. According to Meduza's interlocutors in the Kremlin, the top leadership of Russia still did not abandon this goal.

"We will finally get them [Ukrainians]. Most likely, by the fall everything will be over," one of the sources of the publication believes.

The publication indicates that such sentiments spread not only in the Kremlin, but also in the leadership of the United Russia pro-government party.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 8, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin probably refused an attempt to seize Kyiv, as the Russian Federation moved its attention to the east and south of Ukraine.

The Kyiv City Military Administration is preparing for all possible scenarios for the Russian military, including a second attempt to seize Kyiv.

Also, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that the Russian Federation does not abandon the goal of capturing Kyiv.