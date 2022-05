Losses of gas distribution network (GDN) operators of the Regional Gas Company (RGC) from Russian aggression are estimated at UAH 9.9 billion.

The RGC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For three months of the war, the amount of losses from damage to critical infrastructure due to the actions of Russian invaders reached UAH 9.9 billion. During this time, natural gas supply was resumed for 390,000 Ukrainian families. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, we have had cases of targeted destruction of critical infrastructure facilities by Russian invaders: 5,000 km of gas distribution networks, 311 units of high-tech modern vehicles and 6,000 square meters of buildings were destroyed," it says.

According to the report, gas workers use modern Esders, Variotec leak detectors, as well as mobile laboratories with French Gazomat equipment to install gas pipeline damage sites.

"Thanks to the dedication and professionalism of workers, damaged critical infrastructure is now being quickly restored. The RGC portfolio includes 130 direct contracts with world and European manufacturers of gas equipment and equipment, which allows you to quickly ensure their delivery. Now the production facilities of RGC Production have been reoriented to the needs of restoring natural gas supply in de-occupied areas," said Oleksii Tiutiunnyk, Operating Director of RGC.

According to the report, 1,074 gas distribution and 2,739 cabinet gas control points were disconnected and damaged due to hostilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the RGC sent UAH 200 million to restore the infrastructure.

The RGC is a service company providing services in financial, legal, technological consulting.

The company's customers are gas suppliers in 16 regions of the country, as well as 19 gas distribution companies, which service more than 200,000 km of gas pipelines and 8 million domestic gas consumers.