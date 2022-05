The Cabinet of Ministers approved the purchase of oil products by the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company under foreign economic agreements.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the shortage of oil products on the domestic market, a draft resolution was adopted on the implementation of their public purchases under martial law. The project provides that JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, acting as a customer, purchases oil products under foreign economic agreements. The purchased oil products will be used for priority needs state and an increase in the state reserve," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred 10,000 tons of diesel fuel from the Ministry of Defense to the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

At the same time, Ukrzaliznytsia will return the fuel to the Ministry of Defense within 90 days from the date of its transfer.