The Cabinet of Ministers transferred 10,000 tons of diesel fuel from the Ministry of Defense to the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By the beginning of the war, the railway had a record remaining diesel - 47 days. After the fall in traffic volumes with the outbreak of the war, daily consumption fell by almost half. Thus, the stocks of the railway formed before the war were enough for all three months of the war with virtually no additional purchases. In addition, the railway had 10,000 tons of diesel fuel from the Ministry of Defense in safe custody. Since the Armed Forces of Ukraine have a stock of fuel, the government allowed it to be used to ensure the stable operation of Ukrzaliznytsia. Also, such a decision will reduce the burden on the fuel market of Ukraine, which currently has a shortage of resources,” the statement reads.

According to a government decree, Ukrzaliznytsia will return the fuel to the Ministry of Defense within 90 days from the date of its transfer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers warns business representatives against abuses in the fuel market.

The Ministry of Economy predicts that Ukraine will receive 350,000 tons of fuel via new logistics routes in May.