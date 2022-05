Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has ordered the creation of a people's militia to strengthen the country's security and defense capability. This was reported by the Interfax agency on Friday, May 27.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that the people's militia is necessary "in the current situation."

"At yesterday's meeting, in the framework of adjusting the development of the armed forces, the commander-in-chief set the task, including creating a people's militia in our country. There are people for that," Khrenin said.

Also, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus indicated that after such a decision, the number of defenders of the country will increase significantly: ..."in order to - at the moment peacefully - show that it is not needed to meddle with us, because the answer will be adequate," the minister explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko ordered an immediate creation of an operational command on the border with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Belarus decided to introduce the death penalty due to the "rail war."

Lukashenko signed amendments to legislation that provide for a death penalty for "attempted terrorism."