Invaders Forcing Residents Of Mariupol To Clear Rubble On Their Own, Threatening To Stop Water Delivery

The invaders are forcing the residents of Mariupol, Donetsk region, to clear the rubble on their own, threatening otherwise to stop the delivery of water.

Adviser to the mayor of the city Petro Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From yesterday, the delivery of water in Mariupol will be carried out once every two days. At the same time, the occupying authorities began to force Mariupol residents to clear the rubble on their own, threatening to cancel the delivery of water altogether. Work for food. Work for water. What other inventions of the occupiers should Mariupol residents survive?" he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders installed large screens on the streets of Mariupol to continuously broadcast Russian propaganda.

Earlier it was reported that in Mariupol on the territory of school No. 30 in the Kalmiusskyi district on Dnistrovska Street, a 12-year-old boy was killed as a result of the detonation of an unexploded Russian shell.

Also in Mariupol, the townspeople equip improvised wells.

In addition, the Russians set up a morgue in the post office of Mariupol.