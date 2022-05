Former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) Oleksandr Tupytskyi has been put on the international wanted list. He is currently in Austria, where he left after the start of the war, allegedly because of his pregnant wife.

This is reported by the official Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"At the request of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv on May 27, 2022, put the former head of the Constitutional Court on the international wanted list, accused of committing a number of criminal offenses against justice," the statement says.

It is noted that the corresponding petition was filed by the prosecutors in connection with the systematic evasion of the accused from the court.

It is also reported that on March 17, Tupytskyi, having no legal grounds for traveling abroad under martial law, in violation of border and customs control, crossed the state border in Zakarpattia region.

Let us recall that earlier we wrote that the former head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi left the territory of Ukraine and went to Austria.

Later, in a comment to our agency, Tupytskyi said that he had left for Austria because of the upcoming delivery by his wife. He also stated that he crossed the state border legally.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened a case into Tupytskyi's escape from Ukraine. At the same time, the authority intends to extradite the former head of the Constitutional Court if he does not return to Ukraine.

We also reported that on March 27, 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled the decree of the fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych appointing Tupytskyi as head of the Constitutional Court.