Johnson Calls For MLRS Transfer To Ukraine Amid Success Of Russians In Donbas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for the provision of modern multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine against the backdrop of the successes of the Russian army, which continues its offensive in the Donbas.

This was reported by CNN with reference to Johnson's interview with Bloomberg.

The British Prime Minister noted that the army of Russian President Vladimir Putin manages to achieve slow but palpable progress in the Donbas.

“I’m afraid that Putin at great cost to himself and to (the) Russian military is continuing to chew through ground in Donbas, he’s continuing to make gradual, slow but I’m afraid palpable progress," he said.

Johnson called on other countries to increase military aid to Ukraine, for example, to provide it with modern multiple launch rocket systems. Such systems will help Ukrainian troops fight Russian artillery, which destroys settlements in the east of the country without stopping.

Recall that this morning CNN, citing its own sources, said that the United States is ready to provide Ukraine with HIMARS MLRS.

A few hours later, the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, said that American officials continue to discuss the transfer of such systems to Ukraine.

The head of the President's Office stressed that Ukraine very much needs weapons of this type.

And yesterday, May 26, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, said that the Ukrainian military had almost completely exhausted long-range weapons, so they had nothing to oppose long-range Russian artillery.