Cabinet Cancels Limitation Of Stay In Ukraine Of Foreign Journalists For Period Of Martial Law

The Cabinet of Ministers for the period of martial law has canceled the restriction of the terms of stay in Ukraine for foreign journalists.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Canceled, for the period of martial law and within 30 days after its cancellation or termination, the limitation of the period of temporary stay in Ukraine for foreigners and stateless persons who arrived to work as a correspondent or representative of foreign media, who in the prescribed manner were accredited during the legal regime of martial law," the message says.

According to the Institute of Mass Information, during the three months of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian army committed 280 crimes against journalists and media in Ukraine, Russians killed 29 journalists, of which 7 (3 - Ukrainian and 4 - foreign) - while performing professional duties, 9 journalists were wounded, at least 15 journalists were missing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law from May 25 for 90 days - until August 23.

According to the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, 8,207 military press cards were issued in Ukraine, 4,829 of which to foreigners.