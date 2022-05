Grain stocks of Ukraine allow to satisfy world demand for it at least this year. This was stated by president’s adviser on economic issues Oleh Ustenko, the press service of the President's Office reports.

Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine exported more than 6 million tons of grain by the Black Sea every month. Now, due to the blocking of ports, Ukraine has redirected exports through rail and road. But they have lower bandwidth than ports. For example, in April, only 617,000 tons of products were exported by rail.

Ustenko notes that from the very beginning of the invasion, the Russian Federation planned to blockade Ukrainian ports in order to create a food crisis in the world in order to put pressure on the West.

"They are simultaneously playing different cards on the same table - energy resources, food, plus they are conducting their "military operation" on our land and destroying infrastructure, and also destroying all our food supplies," he explained.

Ustenko also added that now Russia is shelling any ships that appear in the Black Sea. But if a ceasefire is declared in the region, Ukraine will react quickly and ships with grain will leave the ports.

"If the fighting stops, we could do it almost immediately, because we have access to major ports ... I believe that the only way to get grain to world markets is to stop the war, or at least stop all hostilities in the Black Sea," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Dmytro Kuleba urged the countries of the world not to buy stolen Ukrainian grain from Russia.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine is negotiating the establishment of the Organization of Grain Exporting Countries.