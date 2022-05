Discussion On MLRS For Ukraine Continuing In US, We Need Them For Yesterday - Yermak

In the United States, discussion continues over the provision of MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) to Ukraine, while Ukraine emphasizes the urgency of its provision. The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yermak, referring to information from the American television channel CNN, notes that the allies can transfer advanced missile systems to Ukraine if they make a decision next week, while Ukraine regularly explains its urgency to its partners.

"Yes, we are grateful for artillery and other help, but it is modern MLRS that will help us stop the Russian invasion and get a tangible advantage at the front. We need them for yesterday, as well as air defense systems, tanks and other weapons, which we ask for in order to stop the offensive of the Russians and liberate the temporarily occupied territories," he wrote.

Yermak notes that the food crisis can be resolved by the liberation of Ukrainian land and the unblocking of ports.

He also notes that the threat of World War III exists, but it can also be prevented if Russia is defeated by military means on the territory of Ukraine, increasing pressure on the aggressor's economy.

Yermak calls on partners to make decisions faster, not to waste time for which Ukraine pays with the lives of its people and destroyed cities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. Department of Defense, commenting on the course of the war between Russia and Ukraine, notes that today there are heavy and fierce battles in Ukraine, the tactics of the battle have changed, which leads to an increase in the importance of long-range fire.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Black Sea can be unblocked in different ways, one of the ways is military, so Ukraine appeals to partners with requests for appropriate weapons.

Advisor to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak noted that Ukraine will release the Black Sea if partners transfer MLRS.