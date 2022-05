British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to create a new international alliance that will become an alternative to the European Union.

European Pravda reports this with reference to the Italian edition Corriere Della Sera.

"The London Prime Minister proposes a new system of political, economic and military alliances - an alternative to the European Union - which will bring together countries united by distrust of Brussels, as well as Germany's response to Russia's military aggression," the edition reports.

According to the sources of the publication, who were present these days at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Boris Johnson has been working on the initiative for more than a month.

The British Prime Minister first presented his idea to Volodymyr Zelenskyy when the President of Ukraine met him in Kyiv on April 9.

The European Commonwealth model that Boris Johnson seeks to create would define Britain as a leader and include, apart from Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as possibly Turkey at a later stage.

Johnson is proposing an alliance of states zealous for their national sovereignty, economically liberal and determined to confront the military threat from Moscow, sources said.

The government in Kyiv, according to the newspaper, has not yet taken any position on the British initiative, but has not rejected it either.

It is likely that Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a European summit on June 23, when the leaders of the 27 EU member states will be asked to decide whether to grant Ukraine candidate status in order to officially begin negotiations on joining the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, France said that Ukraine's accession to the EU could take 15 or 20 years.

Besides, Zelenskyy excludes an alternative to the status of an EU candidate for Ukraine.