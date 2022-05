Coronavirus Hasn't Gone Away. Cabinet Extends Quarantine Until September

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection COVID-19 from May 31 to August 31, 2022.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A draft resolution has been approved to extend the quarantine and emergency regime in Ukraine in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 until August 31, 2022," he wrote.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 23, the period of quarantine and restrictive anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus was extended from March 31 to May 31, 2022.

On March 26, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the establishment of quarantine zones depending on the epidemic situation in the regions, as well as the suspension of unvaccinated employees from work for the period of martial law.

The COVID-certificate in the Diia application will be displayed for 1.5 years from the date of vaccination.

In May, the Ministry of Health announced that Ukraine would receive 160,000 courses of the anti-covid drug Molnupiravir.