Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, called on partner countries to transfer MLRS to Ukraine, stressing that Russia is already using the heaviest non-nuclear weapons against the country. Podoliak wrote about this on Twitter.

Podoliak reported, published a video of the operation of the Russian flamethrower system Solntsepek. He also called on partner countries to transfer MLRS to Ukraine.

This is Solntsepek flamethrower system. Some partners avoid giving the necessary weapons because of fear of the escalation. Escalation, really? RF already uses the heaviest non-nuclear weapons against, burning people alive. Maybe it's time to respond and give us MLRS?

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the occupiers destroyed almost a hundred civilian objects in Donetsk region in a day.

A day earlier, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych warned the Ukrainians that due to the difficult situation at the front, they need to prepare for possible retreats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and losses among Ukrainian defenders.

We also reported that, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, fighting on the fronts along the entire line of contact had reached its maximum intensity.