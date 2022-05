Russia has deployed 110 battalion-tactical groups in Ukraine and, despite a significant advantage in numbers, has achieved little success in Donbas, which is offset by Ukraine's successes in other areas. The U.S. Department of Defense announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Russia has deployed 110 operational battalion-tactical groups in Ukraine. Most of them are in the south, while the rest of the groups are scattered and fighting in the Donbas region… Even despite the superiority in numbers, Russian forces have achieved little success. These successes are offset by Ukraine’s successes on other battlefields, especially around Kharkiv," the statement says.

According to the statement, during the 92 days of the war, Russia's strategy changed many times due to failures at the front, today Russian troops are trying to cut off the entire region of Donbas, moving south from Kharkiv and north from Mariupol, but have not made much progress in this.

The U.S. Department of Defense notes that today in Ukraine there are heavy and brutal battles, a change in terrain and targets means a change in battle tactics, which leads to an increase in the importance of long-range fire.

According to the authority, out of the 108 M-777 howitzers that the partners pledged to transfer to Ukraine, 85 are currently used by the Ukrainian military, fired from them with 155-mm shells, of which 190,000 were transferred to Ukraine.

Ukraine also received 9 Mi-17 helicopters and 73% of the promised Switchblade unmanned aerial vehicles. More equipment arrives daily, including armored personnel carriers and anti-artillery radars.

The U.S. Department of Defense notes that the Russian army today is quite strong and has great potential, but the Ukrainian armed forces are "more than strong."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to the reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the morning of May 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the Russian invaders to develop success in the Bakhmut direction (Donetsk region), the enemy, with the support of artillery, is trying to gain a foothold in the settlement of Lyman, but so far it has not succeeded.

The Russian military is trying to hold back the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv direction.