The world community should put pressure on Russia to de-block Ukraine's ports, provide assistance in demining the Black Sea, and ensure security for commercial shipping routes. Turkey's involvement in this issue is crucial.

This was stated in Guildhall's commentary by a member of the British Parliament/the ex-solicitor general of England and Wales, Jonathan Djanogly.

Earlier, a number of world politicians in the U.S. and Europe, as well as deputies of the European Parliament, made statements about the need for the international community to take measures to unblock Ukrainian ports.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken accused Russia of using food as a weapon in the war with Ukraine. According to him, the Russian Federation is holding hostage deliveries not only to Ukraine, but also to many countries of the world. Blinken called on the aggressor country to end the blockade of Ukrainian ports, which made normal export routes impossible.

Deputy of the Turkish Member of the Grand National Assembly of the Democratic People's Party Ridvan Turan said that the blockade of Ukrainian ports is unacceptable and should be lifted. Such a blockade by the Russian Federation has already led to rising prices and complicating the provision of food in Turkey, and will lead to a serious food crisis in various countries of the world.