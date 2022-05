In Russia, a group of members of the Legislative Assembly of Primorsky Krai demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin stop the war in Ukraine and withdraw troops from the country.

This is reported by the Russian edition of Kommersant.

So, in the appeal of the deputies it is said about the need to stop the "military operation" in Ukraine.

"We understand that if our country does not stop the military operation, then there will be even more orphans in our country," Leonid Vasyukevich, a member of the Communist Party faction, read out the appeal of four communist members.

The publication notes that the statement caused outrage in the regional parliament. In particular, Governor Oleg Kozhemyako called for the Communists Leonid Vasyukevich and Gennady Shulga to being "taken out of the hall".

"These actions discredit the Russian army and our defenders who stand in the fight against Nazism. A traitor," the governor said.

As a result, both communists were deprived of the right to vote at today's meeting of the legislative assembly. The leader of the local Communist Party faction, Anatoly Dolgachev, noted that the statement was an uncoordinated "absolute demarche."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the President of Moldova demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria.

NATO also called on Russia to declare a truce and withdraw troops from Ukraine.