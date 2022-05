Over the past day, May 26, the Ukrainian military repelled 12 attacks by Russian invaders in Donbas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"... a tank, 5 artillery systems, 5 units of armored vehicles, and 5 vehicles were destroyed. Air defense units shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter, a cruise missile and an Orlan-10 UAV," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the morning of the 93rd day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian invaders resumed their offensive in the Sloviyansk direction and fired at the positions of the AFU.

A day earlier, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Arestovych warned the Ukrainians that due to the difficult situation at the front, they need to prepare for possible retreats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and losses among Ukrainian defenders.

We also reported that, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, the fighting on the fronts along the entire line of contact has reached its maximum intensity.