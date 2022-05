Russian troops are transferring personnel and military equipment, including Grad MLRSes, from Crimea to Zaporizhzhia region.

That follows from a statement by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"Russia is moving its forces from the Crimean peninsula - not only ground forces, but also air and sea components. It is also known that a convoy of military equipment drove from Crimea towards Melitopol - about two dozen tented-trucks and the same number of Grad MLRSes," said the Regional Military Administration.

In addition, the enemy grouping on the territory of the region was additionally reinforced by a formed tank battalion on T-62 tanks.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 18, partisans blew up an armored train of Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

Also in Melitopol, partisans and special services paralyzed the supply of weapons to the occupied territories.

On May 18, the Security Service of Ukraine published a radio interception of a conversation between Russian invaders, in which they complain about partisan attacks at night in Zaporizhzhia region.